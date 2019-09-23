The Suncoast ranks in the top five as one of the most dangerous place for pedestrians

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A recent report by Smart Growth America places the Suncoast fourth as one of the most dangerous metro areas for pedestrians in the United States.
The study reports that during the period of 2008 to 2017,194 pedestrians were struck and killed in Bradenton, Sarasota and North Port areas. It says that pedestrian fatalities have been steadily increasing by 35 percent all throughout the U.S.
While this report has no data for this year, from January to March, Florida Highway Patrol reported six pedestrian fatalities in both Sarasota and Manatee counties.
To reduce that, agencies like Sarasota Police began their High Visibility Enforcement Plan.
“Currently our traffic unit is out doing this campaign, they’re handing out flyers, they’re not always going to be writing a citation, so with this campaign they’re giving out a lot of educational materials so drivers can read a lot about them, we hand it out to pedestrians at crosswalks as well as bicyclists,” Lieutenant Robert Armstrong told ABC7 last month.
Groups like Florida Walks and Bikes are also working with local lawmakers on making the Suncoast a safer place.
“Our purpose by law is public education so we work with a lot of policy makers and the media to let people know how to improve Florida’s abysmal situation as Florida is the worst in the nation for biking and walking fatalities,” said Mike Lasché, Executive Director for Florida Walks and Bikes.
We asked, will it get better in the future?
“Do I have optimism? I wouldn’t wake up in the morning if I didn’t,” said Lasché
The Orlando area came out first with 656 lives lost.
