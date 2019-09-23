Myakka beekeeper stung by decreased bee population

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A local beekeeper is having a not so sweet problem.
Myakka’s Gold Apiary has not been able to make enough honey for the past two years.
Their beekeeper says production of honey declined since Hurricane Irma.
He says it has flushed nectar out of trees, and now they’ve lost a total of 70 colonies.
“Bee keeping is agricultural, it’s no different in a way than tomato farmer, cucumber farmer or watermelon farmer,” James Cutway, a beekeeper said. “You do everything you can to do everything right and you hope mother nature cooperates.”
He says, so far he’s made 150 pounds of honey this summer, but previously he made around three thousand pounds during the season.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.