Multiple voter registration drives to be in Sarasota for National Voter Registration Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. In an effort to get people registered to vote, Sarasota County’s Supervisor of Elections Office will have numerous voter registration drives throughout the county this week.
Public voter registration drives are scheduled in these three locations in Sarasota that you see here on your screen.
You can also register to vote or update your voter records at two North Port locations and one in Venice.
You can submit an application online too by going to this website.
