Money saving Monday: Tips when buying a car

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Buying a car can be a daunting and expensive task.
Ryan Fischer, who is the General Manager of Gettel Toyota of Lakewood, said to get a good deal on a car, people should start their search online rather than going out to different dealerships. The prices online are most likely the best price that a dealership will offer. He recommends prospective buyers compare online prices before heading out to the lots.
"When you end up shopping in a bunch of dealerships, there's other dealerships that aren't reputable and you'll end up getting that misinformation and misguided prices. Because ultimately a lot of them are just trying to drive you into the store," Fischer said.
When it comes to buying a car versus leasing a car, Fischer said leasing a car could save a driver money.
"Most of the time it will be less expensive from a budget standpoint. And then you have the assurance of knowing that you can have a new car every three years as well. But at the same time, you're paying down that car as well. So you're still truly buying that car, just in an unconventional way," Fischer said.
According to Auto Trader, a person should budget to put 20% down on a new car and 10% down on a used car. The company said a higher down payment helps a person qualify for a loan and it can earn that driver a lower interest rate, which means more affordable payments.
If a driver wants to sell their old car after buying a new one, they're encouraged to shop that car around. Some dealerships may give a driver more money than others for their car.
Lastly, Fischer said the best time of year to buy a car is at the end of the year. That’s when new models of cars are released, so dealerships are trying to make room for new inventory, creating more deals.
