Low lake water levels impacting Florida fishermen

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of fishermen around Lake Okeechobee are calling on the Army Corps of Engineers to end its policy of maintaining lower water levels.
They say the lower levels are a threat to business.
A group of fishermen in the area signed a letter in which they urged officials to change the management of the lake.
The owner of a tackle shop in the area says business is slow because the big lake is down.
“People are not going to come here if they’re afraid of hitting the boats and tearing them up they’re just not going to come down," Leif Garrard of Garrard’s Tackle said.
Officials say decisions on lower lake levels were to reduce against water releases and the algae blooms that appeared near the coast.
However, fishermen say the water this year has been very clear and scarce rainfall is threatening lake levels this upcoming dry season.
