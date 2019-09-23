FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny Skies for this first day of fall

The two tropical storms are Jerry and Karen. Jerry is moving towards the northeast and away from the United States, so we’re not concerned with it at this time. But Tropical Storm Karen, located just south of Puerto Rico, “might” eventually move towards Florida?! At this time, Karen looks to remain a tropical storm for several more days, but it could gain strength as it moves over warmer waters. “If” Karen moves towards Florida, the models are showing it’ll track southward towards the Florida Keys, and then continue on a westerly track over the Gulf. And if this scenario happens, Karen will bring high surf, gutsy winds, and possible steady showers with a few storms to the Suncoast. Keep in mind though, this is still several days away, and a lot can change with the track of Karen from now until then.