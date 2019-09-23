FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny Skies for this first day of fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy Monday everyone! Fall has officially begun! Today is the first day of autumn, which began at 3:50 AM (ET) this morning. If you like sunny skies and warm temps, you’ll really like this forecast. For today you can expect sunny conditions, with a high of around 90 degrees; (average high is 88). Winds will be out of the northeast anywhere from 5 to 10 mph.
And for tonight, it’ll be mostly clear with lows in the low 70′s and upper 60′s; (average low is 74). Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. High pressure will be in control of our weather for the next several days, so the forecast will pretty much be unchanged until the weekend. The rain chance slightly increase over the weekend, thanks to a little moisture moving into the area. but the chance for showers is only 20-30%.
The tropics are active on this Monday morning, with “two” tropical storms and one tropical depression. The tropical depression is just off the coast of Africa, and could become a hurricane in the next few days. However, it should move northward and stay over open waters and away from land.
The two tropical storms are Jerry and Karen. Jerry is moving towards the northeast and away from the United States, so we’re not concerned with it at this time. But Tropical Storm Karen, located just south of Puerto Rico, “might” eventually move towards Florida?! At this time, Karen looks to remain a tropical storm for several more days, but it could gain strength as it moves over warmer waters. “If” Karen moves towards Florida, the models are showing it’ll track southward towards the Florida Keys, and then continue on a westerly track over the Gulf. And if this scenario happens, Karen will bring high surf, gutsy winds, and possible steady showers with a few storms to the Suncoast. Keep in mind though, this is still several days away, and a lot can change with the track of Karen from now until then.
In the mean time, have a fantastic Monday everyone, and enjoy this first day of fall!
Meteorologist Josh Stone.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.