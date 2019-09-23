FDA recalls multiple blood pressure medications for potential cancer risk

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a drugstore employee reaches for medicine from shelf in downtown Tehran, Iran. A cheap, daily pill that combines four drugs has been tested for the first time in the United States to see if it works as well among low-income Americans as it has in other countries to treat conditions leading to heart attacks and strokes. The results published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, suggest the combo pill can lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Experts say the study may draw U.S. interest to a strategy that has been seen as useful only in places with limited access to medical care. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File) (Source: Ebrahim Noroozi)