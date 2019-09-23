Fall brings above average temperatures and little chance for rain this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been really nice lately with low humidity making it feel quite comfortable along the Suncoast. This trend will continue on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies expected and little chance for rain. Although temperatures will be slightly above average (average 88) through most of this work week it should still stay rather mild through Thursday with that low humidity.
The rain chance stays low through the work week less than 20% through Thursday and then only goes up to 20-30% for the weekend. You will also feel a little warmer over the weekend with the humidity coming back into play.
In the tropics we continue to watch 3 systems. Tropical depression Karen has been getting beat up by strong upper level winds on Monday. This storm was once was a tropical storm but now has been downgraded due increased shear over the storm. It is headed toward Puerto Rico and is expected to be a depression as it moves into the island with winds near 30 mph.
It will however bring some heavy rainfall at times to Puerto Rico and could cause some flash flooding and mud slides. It is expected to move into the Atlantic where it will slow down and could possibly get back to tropical storm status by Wednesday or Thursday of this week.
The long range forecast does call for it to just sit and spin E. of the Bahamas for 3 days and then possibly head west toward Florida . That is a long way off and it may eventually fade away in the Atlantic. So we will watch it closely over the weekend. We should know then if it will have an impact on our weather.
Jerry is heading toward Bermuda and should be impacting the island on Wednesday. It now looks like it will be a tropical storm as it moves near the island. Some long range models are suggesting this system hangs out in the Atlantic for 10 days.
Lorenzo in the E. Atlantic deep in the tropics will be moving to the NW on Tuesday and gaining strength. In fact it looks like the storm could get up to major hurricane status later this week. This storm will have no impact on any land areas.
