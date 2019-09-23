Deputies: Sarasota woman kept teen-aged girl locked in her bedroom for over a year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman in Sarasota is accused of locking a teen-aged girl in her bedroom for more than a year.
Jessica Brambilla, 39, was arrested last Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse.
Detectives first learned of the alleged abuse last Thursday, when the teen came forward to officials at Booker High School to report the abuse.
The teen told the sheriff’s office that she was kept locked in her room, only being let out to use the bathroom twice a day and only allowed to bathe once each week. The teen said she was only given two meals a day of oatmeal, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, water and multivitamins.
The girl was home schooled for the past year and a half, but the girl told detectives that she would have her school privileges taken away as punishment, one time going four months without them.
Detectives went to the girl's home armed with a search warrant and say they found her room, which had a padlock on the outside of the door. The room, which detectives say had limited bedding, had a bucket of urine inside. The girl told detectives she was given a bucket after one time urinating on the floor.
The sheriff’s office says the girl was malnourished, pale, dirty and with poor dental hygiene.
Detectives interviewed Brambilla and say based on her statements, the victim's statements and the evidence found, they believe she maliciously punished and unlawfully caged the teen.
The Herald Tribune reports that Brambilla is dating the victim’s father and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
