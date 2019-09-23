Construction to begin this week for second phase of Venetian Walk apartment complex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction will start this week for a long awaited project in Venice.
The second phase for the apartment complex, Venetian Walkm has been in the works for the last five years.
The first phase of the apartment complex opened in 2014 with about 60 units for seniors.
This development will officially replace the Grove Terrace Public House Community.
By the time they did, the site plan had expired and had to be re-approved.
The next phase includes just over 50 family apartments and is expected to be finished by December of next year.
