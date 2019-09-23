Concerns rising over a Manatee County landfill reaching capacity fast

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County landfill is filling up and fast.
Officials are concerned that with the growth in the area the site may reach capacity in just 20 years.
The Bradenton Herald says officials estimate that the Lena Road Landfill which first opened up in the 70′s may be forced to close in less than 25 years.
Finding, permitting and building out a new landfill could take around 19 years.
Meanwhile, funding could range anywhere 53 to 87 million dollars depending on the size of the new site.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.