Boaters discover injured manatee in Florida over the weekend

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun boating day in Treasure Island turned tense after a family spotted a manatee and her calf in distress.
The family called Florida Fish and Wildlife when they saw the mother manatee bleeding in the water with a visible cut.
The family says it looks like the mother was cut by a propeller.
“The good thing was I don’t think it cut deeper than that layer of fat we did see a lot of blood but we didn’t see it going as deep as we initial though,” Emily Hugart, who spotted the manatee said. “My main concern now is infection and making sure that she gets antibiotics because I don’t know how long shell be in stable condition otherwise.”
FWC is monitoring the calf and her mother right now, and this morning they will be out on the water to check on them.
If she is still in distress and needs to be rescued, they will take her out of the water.
