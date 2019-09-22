U.S. senators introducing Canadian Snowbirds Act

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not quite snowbird season yet, but two U.S. senators are already working to extend how long one group of visitors are allowed to stay in the country.
Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are introducing the “Canadian Snowbirds Act."
It would allow Canadians who are 50-years-old or older or who own or rent homes, to spend up to eight months a year in the U.S. right now, the current stay is capped at six months.
The senators say that two month extension would be a big boost to Florida’s economy.
Scott says Canadians accounted for three and a half million of the 126 million visitors to Florida in 2018.
