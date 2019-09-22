Survey says 8,000 sea turtle nests were washed out by Dorian

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Scientists say Hurricane Dorian washed out to sea more than eight thousand sea turtle nests from a Florida wildlife refuge.
University of Central Florida researchers say a recent survey conducted at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach shows this video shows what those turtles look like.
Researchers say other turtle species dodged a bullet because the peak of their seasons passed before the storm.
However, the turtles are not doomed.
Scientists have already seen more than 400 new green turtle nests since Dorian passed.
