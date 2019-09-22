Local businessmen helping provide home for displaced Bahamian family

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A family from the Bahamas is able to start over here on the Suncoast after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Dorian.
The family received the keys to a mobile home in Bradenton on Saturday afternoon.
One local businessman will be paying for their rent for six months.
Another businessman will cover their utilities during that time.
The family says their neighborhood back in the Bahamas is destroyed, but they’re happy to now have a place to call home.
“It’s a lot of stuff, we lost the system out, part of the roof is gone, it was really terrible, I had to get water out of the house,” Idamad and Edward Solomon said.
Their new community in Bradenton is reaching out for more assistance to help this family get back on their feet.
