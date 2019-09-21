Fall Is Around The Corner

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Yes indeed. You can almost feel it. Fall is “sort of” in the air! Monday is the official First Day of Fall. The temperatures won’t show it as highs get back up into the low 90′s most of this week. However, it will be drier as high pressure sits to the north of Florida and continues to bring in breezy conditions and drier air to the region. Winds will be moving in out of the northeast and will continue across the area through the overnight hours. For boaters, strong high pressure will hold north of Florida through early next week, then will build into the northern Gulf of Mexico by Monday night, with breezy northeasterly winds continuing. As a result of the high winds, small craft advisories have been issued through Monday morning. We won’t expect rain chances to pick up until next Friday through Sunday.
A couple of systems in the Atlantic still hold our attention. Jerry is moving north and heading toward Bermuda. Another tropical wave is right behind it and moving to the Northwest right now. This one could develop over the next few days. There is a 60%-70% chance of development and this is one we should watch as its course is rather uncertain. Another wave is coming off the coast of Africa with a 60%-90% chance of developing.
