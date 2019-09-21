Large group of protestors in Sarasota pushing for improvements to the climate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An estimated 300 people lining up on Tamiami Trail at the Sarasota Bayfront. The group featuring many students, having their voices heard on improving the climate and the future.
“Whatever the world is going to become, we’re going to grow up in that world and we are either going to be the victims or the victors of that,” said Moriya White, an organizer with Sarasota Students 4 Climate.
Protestors trying to push government officials to take action and protect the air from pollution.Sarasota Students 4 Climate organizing this event today.
“We’ve imposed human caused climate change and while the change of climate is natural over a period of time,what we’ve done is we’ve exasperated it by putting in an inappropriate amount of carbon into the atmosphere,” said Ella Meirman, Founder of Sarasota Students 4 Climate.
In addition to getting the message out to all the motorists driving by, speakers also addressing the large crowd about issues relating to the climate. This brought together people of all ages.
“I’m very, very concerned about the environment, I will do almost anything to try and save our environment," said Doreen Dupont, a protestor. "And I think the best way to go right now is to support the students who are most passionate about because it’s their life.”
For more information on Sarasota Students 4 Climate you can check out their Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/sarasotaschoolstrike4climate/.
