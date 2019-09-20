14-year-old student found with loaded gun in Manatee County school

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A teen-aged student was found with a loaded gun at a Manatee County school on Friday.
Police say the 14-year-old student was showing off the weapon to other students at Lincoln Memorial Academy in Palmetto. That was reported to teachers, who took the gun away without incident. No injuries were reported.
The student was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon. Police say they’re still investigating where the student got the weapon from.
Palmetto Police say they’re very happy with how students reacted in this situation. Police say this is exactly what students should do - see something, say something.
The school district says it cannot comment on any disciplinary action around the incident.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.