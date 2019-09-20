Warming up for the last weekend of Summer for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is it! Finally summer is just about over and we can get ready for cool dry weather right? Well no, not really. Summer officially ends on Monday morning.
Highs will be in the low 90′s through the weekend and all of next week. So much for Fall.
Saturday look for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the east at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There is a very small chance for a passing shower late in the afternoon and early evening. The rain chance is only 20%.
Sunday not much difference with the humidity coming back up a little with a feels like temperature in the mid to upper 90′s in the afternoon. The actual high temperature should be around 91.
The autumnal equinox begins at 3:50 a.m. on Monday Sept. 23rd. Don’t look for much change however as highs will be in the low 90′s and feels like will be in the upper 90′s. The rain chances will stay below seasonal averages through the work week. The rain chance will be anywhere from 10% -20% for late day storms.
In the tropics we are still watching the progression of Jerry as it moves toward the WNW and then eventually off toward Bermuda by early Monday. There is a tropical wave near Haiti in the Caribbean but it is getting ripped apart by some strong upper level winds which should stifle its development over the next several days.
Another tropical wave several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles which has a little better chance for development as it moves toward the NW at 15 mph.
A strong tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a much better chance of developing as it moves through the deep tropics next week.
The next name up is Karen. So far it has been a busy season with 10 named storms 3 hurricanes and 2 major storms.
