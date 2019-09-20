Sheriff’s office makes 51 arrests in Sarasota County shoplifting crackdown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Throughout August, the sheriff’s office in Sarasota County monitored the area’s retail corridors to crack down on shoplifters.
In all, 51 people were arrested and 103 charges were filed.
“Retail theft increases the cost of doing business for stores, which also affects us as consumers,” said Sheriff Tom Knight. “Based on crime analysis, we can look at hotspots and deploy resources during these maintenance-type initiatives. Our hope is by saturating heavily populated retail areas, we are sending a strong message that criminal behavior is not welcome or tolerated in this community.”
One of the arrests involved a short foot pursuit. Deputies say they pulled over Gregory Reibeling on August 19 for having an altered license plate and after he pulled into a gas station at Bee Ridge and Cattlemen, he fled into a wooded area.
The sheriff's office says Reibeling, who does not have a valid driver's license, was quickly caught and in his vehicle they found meth, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a backpack containing stolen merchandise.
One of those arrested was a juvenile.
Others arrested include:
- Ashley Adkins, DOB 02/27/82, of North Port, is charged with Failure to Appear.
- Michael Agee, DOB 03/06/70, of North Port, is charged with Grand Theft, Possession of Anti-Shoplifting Control Device Countermeasure, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest and Property Damage.
- Mark Bailey, DOB 08/23/54, of Venice, is charged with Trespassing.
- Kelli Bockus, DOB 08/10/70, of Venice, is charged with Grand Theft.
- Stanley Brown, Jr., DOB 08/11/80, of Sarasota, is charged with Felony Battery and Driving While License Suspended.
- Chantia Burns, DOB 12/02/98, of Sarasota, is charged with Petit Theft.
- Aaron Carmine, DOB 01/16/71, of Sarasota, is charged with Driving Under the Influence.
- Irina Chausovskya, DOB 02/01/89, of Sarasota, is charged with Petit Theft.
- Sabastian Childress, DOB 06/25/00, of North Port, is charged with Driving Under the Influence, DUI with Property Damage and Drug Possession.
- Durand Colbert, DOB 01/13/90, of Fort Myers, is charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana.
- Frankie Damiano, DOB 01/21/62, of Osprey, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Sam De Mercurio, DOB 05/04/70, of Venice, is charged with Petit Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- Keisha Edwards, DOB 04/20/77, of Bradenton, is charged with Petit Theft.
- Ronesia Edwards, DOB 09/13/90, of Tampa, is charged with Petit Theft, Use of Antishoplifting Control Device Countermeasure and Violation of Probation.
- Trina Fordham, DOB 03/31/89, of Bradenton, is charged with Petit Theft.
- Richard Fowler, DOB 02/24/81, of Sarasota, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Fraud and False Identification Given to Law Enforcement.
- Patrick Friedman, DOB 05/20/90, of Sarasota, is charged with Sale of Marijuana.
- Erica Gariepy, DOB 06/24/95, of Sarasota, is charged with Grand Theft, False Identification Given to Law Enforcement and Resisting Arrest.
- Travis Gifford, DOB 12/14/80, of Sarasota, is charged with Violation of Protective Order.
- Anthony Gilmore, DOB 11/04/68, of Miami, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- Andrea Glidden, DOB 08/22/87, of Sarasota, is charged with Possession of Alprazolam and Driving While License Suspended.
- Laquana Goodson, DOB 11/19/90, of Bradenton, is charged with Grand Theft.
- Thomas Householder, DOB 12/30/74, of Sarasota, is charged with three counts of Failure to Appear.
- Armando Irepan-Garcia, DOB 11/11/96, of Bradenton, is charged with Failure to Appear.
- Jeremy Jennings, DOB 05/25/93, of Venice, is charged with Petit Theft, Fraudulent Use of Identification and Violation of Probation.
- Miquez Johnson, DOB 11/24/94, of Saint Petersburg, is charged with Attempted Grand Theft.
- Nikolaos Karanikas, DOB 09/01/75, of New York, is charged with Petit Theft.
- Brian L’Hommedieu, DOB 02/24/88, of Parrish, is charged with Driving While License Suspended.
- William Leonard, DOB 02/22/85, of Sarasota, is charged with two counts of Drug Possession, one count each of Possession of Narcotic Equipment and Driving While License Suspended.
- Kevin McFadden, DOB 02/16/65, of Sarasota, is charged with Driving Under the Influence.
- Jeanne McIntyre, DOB 01/13/62, of Sarasota, is charged with Driving Under the Influence and Refusing to Submit to a DUI Test.
- Brandon Moore, DOB 10/17/90, of Palmetto, is charged with Possession of THC Oil and Possession of Drug Equipment.
- Kenneth Nadwodny, DOB 08/07/98, of Sarasota, is charged with Possession of MDMA.
- Andrew Nemechek, DOB 08/21/84, of Englewood, is charged with two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Dealing in Stolen Property.
- Lance Peoples, DOB 03/15/45, of Venice, is charged with Driving Under the Influence.
- India Pertee, DOB 10/17/85, of Port Charlotte, is charged with Driving While License Suspended.
- James Rehrer, DOB 07/11/72, of Sarasota, is charged with two counts of Drug Possession, one count each of Possession of Drug Equipment, Driving While License Suspended and Violation of Probation.
- Gregory Reibeling, DOB 11/04/86, of Port Charlotte, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Equipment, Petit Theft, Driving While License Suspended and two counts of Resisting Arrest.
- Joshua Reid, DOB 08/13/79, of Bradenton, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotic Equipment, False Identification Given to Law Enforcement and Contempt of Court.
- Marcos Reyes, DOB 06/24/70, of Kissimmee, is charged with Driving While License Suspended.
- Roland Sims, DOB 09/11/94, of Saint Petersburg, is charged with Attempted Grand Theft.
- Geoffrey Smith, DOB 08/04/72, of Sarasota, is charged with Possession of Narcotic Equipment, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Oxycodone.
- Richard Stambaugh, DOB 11/14/69, of Venice, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and two counts of Violation of Probation.
- Joshua Stanley, DOB 11/08/96, of Punta Gorda, is charged with Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Marijuana.
- Paul Thompson, DOB 07/06/82, of Sarasota, is charged Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell and Possession of Narcotic Equipment.
- Matthew Tilka, DOB 03/10/93, of Venice, is charged with Driving While License Suspended.
- Michael Tkacz, DOB 06/27/90, of Bradenton, is charged with Driving While License Suspended.
- Michael West, DOB 07/21/76, of Bradenton, is charged with Driving While License Suspended.
- Jessica Whelan, DOB 06/02/80, of Venice, is charged with Driving While License Suspended.
- Mar’keshia White, DOB 02/15/95, of Fort Myers, is charged with Petit Theft and Possession of Antishoplifting Control Device Countermeasure.
