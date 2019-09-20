Police arrest 19-year-old suspect connected to armed robbery in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department have arrested a 19-year-old man as the suspect in an armed robbery incident that took place last week in Palmetto.
Deven Morris is being charged for attempted second degree murder. Police had been searching for days for the suspect who robbed a victim walking home from the store, shooting him in the abdomen.
The incident happened September 15th, around 10:30 p.m. The 38-year-old victim was walking home alone from a nearby store when he was robbed at 5th Avenue West and 11th Street Drive West by a man with a gun. During the robbery, the man shot the victim in the abdomen.
Police say that Morris approached the victim, grabbed him by the shirt, and demanded money from him. When the victim refused, reports say that Morris then pulled out a silver handgun and shot him once in the upper left leg.
He fell to the ground and police say Morris placed the gun to the side of the victim’s head and demanded money again. Police say that the victim handed Morris his cell phone and that Morris then went through his pants pockets and took his wallet which had approximately $365 cash inside along with a paycheck stub. Morris then left the area on foot.
The victim was taken to Blake Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and police say that had someone not witnessed the incident and received help for him he would have bled out and been deceased.
Police say that the next day a City worker found the victim’s wallet off the railroad tracks in the 1200th block nearby the location of the crime. Detectives found security video where the wallet was found and showed Morris on camera.
Police located Morris and have taken him into custody.
