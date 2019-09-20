Man shot in abdomen during armed robbery in Palmetto, suspect sought

Man shot in abdomen during armed robbery in Palmetto, suspect sought
Palmetto Police are looking for this suspect who they say shot a 38-year-old man during an armed robbery as the victim walked home alone from the store. (Source: Palmetto Police)
By ABC7 Staff | September 20, 2019 at 4:42 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 4:42 PM

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Palmetto are looking for the man who robbed a victim walking home from the store, shooting him in the abdomen.

It happened Sunday around 10:30pm. The 38-year-old victim was walking home alone from a nearby store when he was robbed at 5th Avenue West and 11th Street Drive West by a man with a gun. During the robbery, the man shot the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as black, in his late teens or early 20s, with a thin build. He was armed with a chrome or silver pistol. He was seen running north away from the scene along the railroad tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 941-723-4587 ext. 6365 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.