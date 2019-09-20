Man shot in abdomen during armed robbery in Palmetto, suspect sought

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Palmetto are looking for the man who robbed a victim walking home from the store, shooting him in the abdomen.
It happened Sunday around 10:30pm. The 38-year-old victim was walking home alone from a nearby store when he was robbed at 5th Avenue West and 11th Street Drive West by a man with a gun. During the robbery, the man shot the victim in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as black, in his late teens or early 20s, with a thin build. He was armed with a chrome or silver pistol. He was seen running north away from the scene along the railroad tracks.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 941-723-4587 ext. 6365 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
