Lemon Avenue and State Street construction in Sarasota complete

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Just in time for the weekend, the intersection of Lemon Avenue and State Street in Downtown Sarasota is scheduled to re-open Friday night.
Construction on the intersection is part of a bigger project on Lemon Avenue. Construction crews have been replacing the asphalt on Lemon Avenue with decorative bricks as well as removing the curbs to make the area more pedestrian friendly.
One employee who works next to the construction area said it has been hard for deliveries to come into their store due to the road closure.
Amy Worth, who is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Realty, said construction has decreased foot traffic into their business. But she said it's just growing pains and is excited to see the end result.
"This is just part of the process. Downtown Sarasota is growing and is becoming more of a destination place for people in our area to go and it's just part of the process," said Worth.
With this phase of construction complete, the Sarasota Farmers Market will be coming back to South Lemon Avenue, including State Street on October 26th. City of Sarasota Communications Specialist, Jason Bartolone, said the purpose of the Streetscape project is to allow for more downtown events like the farmers market to take place.
The next phase of the project on Lemon Avenue will include Pineapple Avenue and Paul N. Thorpe Jr. Park. More details about the project can be found here.
