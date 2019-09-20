First Alert Weather: Only slight rain chances as humidity stays low this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air is in place on the Suncoast will limit the rain chances. A wave of tropical moisture will glide into South Florida Saturday and slightly increase our rain chance. But even so, the rain chance will only be 20% and most of us will not see showers. Skies will be mostly sunny and relative humidity will be low for this time of year.
The lower humidity will stick around for the extended range forecast. The tropical wave of moisture will pass by and drier will once again settle in. The tropics will be active next week but models are in agreement with the storms staying in the Atlantic.
