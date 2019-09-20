Cat rescued at Bradenton house fire that displaced family of four

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters were quick to extinguish a house fire in Bradenton.
Crews were called to 16th Street West Friday morning for a fire that started in the kitchen and caused considerable fire damage to the rear of the home and smoke damage throughout. The blaze was quickly extinguished, but was severe enough that it will displace the family of four who lived in the home.
While firefighters were in the home, they found and rescued the family’s cat, treating it with oxygen. One firefighter also had to be treated after overheating.
The family was not home when the fire started and the cause remains under investigation.
