Bradenton school celebrating peace

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton school is celebrating peace all throughout their campus.
Louise R. Johnson K-8 School of International Studies is taking part in their first Peace Day celebration Friday, ahead of the International Day of Peace observed worldwide on September 21st.
Students and staff started out the morning in the courtyard singing and reading student written essays.
"Peace day for me resembles a world of peace where everyone can live happy and together," said Yeriel Rodriguez who is in eighth grade.
The students have recently been studying peace in the classroom.
“It’s about spreading that peace and joy throughout our school and if we can get it through our school, then that leads out to our community so it’s about bringing that peace and joy,” said Principal Anthony Losada.
