15-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder in shooting at Bradenton apartment complex

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting at a Bradenton apartment complex last week.
Around 9am on Wednesday, September 11, police were called to the Bradenton Village Apartments on 15th Avenue Circle West where they found a man shot once in the chest inside of an apartment. Detectives quickly determined the unit he was in was not where he was shot.
An investigation led police to a 15-year-old boy. He was arrested Tuesday, September 17 and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.
Detectives are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call 941-932-9373.
The victim remains at Blake Medical Center and is said to be in stable condition.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.