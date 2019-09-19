Staying dry along the Suncoast as high pressure continues to keep skies clear

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A taste of some slightly cooler air was felt on Thursday across the area. This will continue Friday morning but should quickly moisten up over the weekend.
Look for generally mostly sunny skies on Friday with a high around 90 but with low humidity should not feel too hot. Not like the heat index we saw on Wednesday when it topped 105 degrees.
The rain chances over the next several days will stay at 20% or less for a passing shower or two in the late afternoon and early evening.
Saturday and Sunday expect generally sunny skies during the morning with partly cloudy skies in the late afternoon. The highs on both days will be around 90 each day. The humidity will slowly rise as well with a feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s.
No big changes are expected through the work week next week.
The tropics remain very active with the remnants of Imelda still bringing some rainfall to SE Texas. This storm has brought over 30″ of rain to parts of SE Texas.
Hurricane Jerry has prompted tropical storm watches for the Northern Leeward Islands. It is expected to move WNW just north of the islands. It is expected to bend off toward Bermuda early next week as a cat. 1 storm.
There is a tropical disturbance near Hispaniola which is drifting north and is going to bring heavy rain to the Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
