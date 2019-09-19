Sarasota police officer buys bike for homeless woman after hers was stolen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nice gestures and showing love make the world go around especially here on the Suncoast!
Several months ago, a Sarasota police officer met a homeless woman who down on her luck and her bike was stolen from her while she was working.
The officer worked with the Salvation Army in Sarasota a new bicycle and the Crime Prevention Unit of the Sarasota Police Department for bicycle lights and the officer a bicycle lock out of her own pocket.
The officer delivered the bicycle to the woman on Tuesday with the bicycle lights and bicycle lock while she was at work.
