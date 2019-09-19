Man arrested for murder during robbery at Bradenton smoke shop

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder after a robbery at a Bradenton smoke shop.
Amado Alexander Zeppi was taken into custody by deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, who say evidence places Zeppi at the scene and as the person who shot and killed 23-year-old Mohammed Hamed during a robbery at the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop on the 3000 block of 1st Street West around 11pm Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office says both weapons involved have been recovered, as has other evidence, and deputies are still looking for two other suspects involved in this case. The names of those suspects have not been released.
Deputies were called the smoke shop Tuesday night after being called by Hamed’s brother, who said he was checking in on the business’s remote video surveillance and could see two people with guns pointed at his brother and his brother on the ground.
Deputies rushed to the scene and established a perimeter. Inside the smoke shop, they found Hamed dead.
Images from the surveillance system show the suspects were armed with an SKS rifle and a bayonet.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
