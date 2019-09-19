How Nathan Benderson Park is impacted by hosting prestigious events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Nathan Benderson Park officials announced it would be hosting the 2022 Dragon Boat World Championships.
This is yet another prestigious competition that the park will host. The Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates President and CEO, Stephen Rodriguez, said hosting the different events has made a huge financial impact on the Suncoast, bringing in millions of dollars. He said it also is a great marketing tool for those who attend the events.
Hosting different events, like the World Rowing Championships, has put the park on the map worldwide.
"It gives us legitimacy that we're getting so much experience in hosting international events that everything that it takes to plan those events, that's an important part that other sports and other event holders out there, they look at that and they take that into consideration when they're making decisions," Rodriguez said.
Locally, Rodriguez said he has seen more people get involved in different sports like rowing and dragon boating, which could be because of all the big events hosted at Nathan Benderson Park.
