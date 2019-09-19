First Alert Weather: Lower humidity on the doorstep

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the day a cold front will move past us and kick up a wind that drives some lower humidity air into the Suncoast. Skies will become mostly sunny as the rain showers end. The feels like temperatures that we had this week, which hit 107, will be a thing of the past for several days. Wind speeds will be high enough that Small Craft Advisories will be up from tonight into Sunday. Boaters are urged to stay aware of conditions in the Gulf and Bay waters.