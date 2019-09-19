Commissioner issues statement after son takes plea deal in shark dragging case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Betsy Benac is defending her son after he took a plea deal last week in connection to a shark dragging case.
Robert Benac agreed to 10 days of jail time followed by 11 months of probation and community service at an animal shelter after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges after video of a shark being dragged behind a boat surfaced.
Here is Betsy Benac’s complete statement:
"It has been twenty six months since I was told my son Robert L Benac III was involved in a video that
showed a shark being towed behind a fast moving boat. I am so thankful for the support of friends,
family and co- workers during this campaign of hatred and persecution, led by false reporting and a
social media campaign of vile and obscene lies. I have been told I should“ let it go” - however I cannot
do so without correcting the record based on the undisputed facts of the case.
1). Bo does not appear in the infamous video . He said he forwarded a video of the dead black-tip shark
being towed on plane to Mark “the Shark”Quartiano, because he followed him on Instagram.
Quartiano reposted the video creating a viral sensation with the tag line “for once I may have to agree
with PETA”, presumably because PETA has questioned his admitted killing of 1000’s of sharks.
Quartiano ‘s comments on this subject are the epitome of hypocrisy- but the media encourages him by
quoting him.
2).Bo legally caught on hook and line a black-tip shark, the 8th most commonly caught fish on the West
Coast of Florida.
3).The legally caught shark was shot six times by another fisherman on the boat to kill the shark before
bringing it on board . According to experts you do not take a live shark on board .
4). As documented in the transcribed depositions of the “experts”, they disagree as to the humane
method to land a harvested shark such as gaffing, towing backwards to drown or simply leaving the fish
to suffocate slowly. The Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) website states that “Gilling and evisceration
while on waters or in a fishing location is allowed”. It’s ok to cut the guts out of a live shark after you
have landed it on a hook and line, provided that you bring the shark in whole condition into the boat.
Wikipedia states that in order to take a shark it needs to be gaffed, then tail roped and then left to hang
from the boat for as much as an hour.
5). It is legal to shoot a shark in the Gulf of Mexico-provided that you are not in State Waters according
to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That is why after investigation by the FWC, no
charges were brought against the Naples County Firefighter who was videoed shooting a shark.
6). The legally caught fish was landed on shore in whole condition ( as shown in file picture), filleted
and eaten. Accusations that the shark was “ripped to pieces” are absurd-the shark was cleanly filleted
and the steaks eaten and shared with others.
7). Bo has NEVER been charged with any fishing violation prior to this incident and has never abused
any animal, nor been convicted of any other crime. There are no pictures of him shooting ANY shark or
pouring beer into the mouth of any fish.
8). The Hillsborough State Attorney (SA) filed TWO counts of Felony Animal Abuse-first the shooting ,
and second, the “dragging” of the shark behind the boat. Charging two felony animal abuse charges on
the same animal on the same day, at virtually the same time is padding the charges and is not ethical (As
reported in Sarasota Herald Tribune). Despite SA Andrew Warren’s website commitment to avoiding
incarceration for first time offenders, the office pursued vigorously the felony aggravated animal abuse
charges until all witnesses said the shark was dead, and no experts could say it was alive.
The media replayed the video over and over pronouncing it “disturbing”, furthering the perception that
the shark was alive. As a result of media coverage, as well as pronouncement from then Governor of
Florida Rick Scott, the fishermen were found guilty by the public with no due process . The families of
the fishermen experienced property and business damages, family crisis and unimaginable pain and
suffering. I accept that no one wants to see any animal, even a legally caught dead fish, being pulled at
high speed behind a boat; however, the facts do not support a crime. There is a reason why fish are
excluded from most state animal abuse statutes. This experience has been a hard lesson in what can
happen when you do not think through a social media post. The real cruelty has been the hate filled
media campaign that has gone on for over 26 months- it’s time for it to stop."
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.