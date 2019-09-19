Cold front to bring some changes to Suncoast on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After two straight days of setting or tying record high temperatures, get ready for a bit of a cooling trend as a backdoor cold front moves through the Suncoast.
The high on Wednesday was 96 degrees setting a new record high for the Sept. 18th. The old mark was 95 which was set in 2005.
Winds will pick up out of the NE at 15-20 mph on Thursday which will bring in some slightly cooler temperatures and some drier air as well. To start the day expect generally sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 70′s.
With a nice breeze from the NE it will feel a bit more comfortable to start the day. Highs will warm up into the upper 80′s as opposed to the low to mid 90′s.
With lower humidity we can expect to see our heat indices in the mid 90′s instead of the low to mid 100′s. This trend should continue on Friday.
Friday expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 90. Still warm but the humidity will remain relatively low so it won’t feel as hot as it has been earlier this week.
On Saturday the humidity slowly creeps back in and we will still see highs around 90 with only a 20% chance for a passing shower or two.
Sunday it will feel like Summer once again with the high humidity and temperatures in the low 90′s with only a 20% chance for a late day storm.
While Humberto continues to move away from Bermuda out to the open waters of the Atlantic, we now focus on Jerry.
Jerry will more than likely turn into hurricane Jerry on Thursday and continue to move to the WNW at 10-15 mph. It now look like the core of Jerry will miss the Islands. So it looks to be just to the north of Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British virgin islands. The extended forecast is calling for a bend to the north before it reaches the Bahamas and then off toward Bermuda again.
We are watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean but the conditions are not favorable for this to develop and should move north into the Atlantic not before dumping some heavy rain into Hispaniola over the next 3 days.
