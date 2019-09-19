BPD holds squad meetings for community to meet officers

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Those who live in Bradenton will have a chance to meet some of the police officers who serve their community throughout the day on Thursday.
The Bradenton Police Department is scheduled to host three squad meetings at the John and Rebecca Neal Park in Bradenton.
“It’s just a way for us to get out, people to come by, talk to the officers, talk to our detectives, talk to our command staff about what’s going on in the city. Issues they may have in their community or in their neighborhood and just a chance for us to be a little more personal with our citizens,” said Brian Theirs with the Bradenton Police Department.
The first meeting was at 6 a.m. and then two more will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
It is something the department aims to do monthly.
"A lot of people like that it gives the human side back to the community. Cops are human people. We get feedback that they enjoy talking to the officers that work their area so the person you're speaking to is going to be someone who works your calls," Theirs added.
The Humane Society of Manatee County will also be at the meetings and they will have animals with them that are ready for adoption.
