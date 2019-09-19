Bill filed for all state electricity to come from renewable energy by 2050

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A bill has been filed at the state capitol that would set a 2050 deadline for all electricity used in the state to be generated from renewable energy.
There would also be a requirement to generate at least 40 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
This plan calls for the Florida’s Office of Energy to develop a plan to meet the target for using renewable-energy sources such as solar and wind power.
Supporters of the legislation say the goals are attainable, if lawmakers are willing to be bold and State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a sponsor of the bill, feels climate change will worsen if Florida continues to use fossil fuels like coal and natural gas.
“You have to be ambitious, because Florida is so vulnerable to this," Eskamani said. "We are unique to other states, in the fact that we are already experiencing the impact and will continue to be the first to experience impact.”
The legislation has yet to be scheduled for a House or Senate hearing ahead of the 2020 session, which begins in January.
