86 percent of vehicle burglaries in Sarasota involved unlocked vehicles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ten firearms have been stolen this year in the City of Sarasota from vehicles that police say were left unlocked.
Since the beginning of this year, police say there have been 296 vehicle burglaries in the city and 255 of those, or 86 percent, involved vehicles that were left unlocked by their owners. As a result, 10 firearms were stolen.
The police department is reminding everyone to not leave firearms or valuables in your vehicle and to lock your doors.
