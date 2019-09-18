North Port Police put out sign saying alleged drug house is “closed for business”

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is putting drug dealers and buyers on notice.
Tuesday morning, officers raided a home on Waltrip Street, afterwards putting up this sign that reads, "This drug house closed for business, courtesy of the North Port Police Department."
Police say their raid resulted in two arrests involving meth, cocaine and violation of probation.
The department says this is a “sign” of things to come and encourages the community to provide tips about houses like this one.
