Man accused of sexual battery of a 74-year-old woman after breaking into her Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say 22-year-old James Mitchell broke into a home on Maple Hollow Court in Sarasota and forced a 74-year-old woman to perform oral sex.
“It would be frightening for anyone, this type of incident especially an elderly female is more vulnerable than most,” said Captain Joe Giasone with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. "Obviously they are not able to protect themselves like a younger person.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell entered the home through the garage Sunday night and sexually battered the woman in her bedroom. He would then steal her car and return it the next day. Deputies eventually tracking him down and making the arrest last night. Neighbors say something like this is very uncommon in their neighborhood.
“Extremely surprised this is a quiet oasis, kind of hidden back and we’ve heard of nothing like that happening in the neighborhood,” sai d Brett Davis, a neighbor.
The woman suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. James Mitchell is charged with Sexual Battery, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling with Battery and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
“In these kind of cases, it’s a good reminder for people to know to look your doors, lock your windows," said Giasone. "Even if you’re home alone, live in a safe neighborhood, you never know who is going to be coming through.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.