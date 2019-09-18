Loss of tire pressure leads to fatal crash on I-75 North

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers say a loss of tire pressure led to a fatal crash on I-75 North Tuesday night.
Florida Highway Patrol says around 9pm, 42-year-old Pedro Quiroz Ramirez of Lehigh Acres was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck on I-75 North around milemarker 210 when his vehicle experienced a loss of tire pressure.
Troopers say Ramirez’ truck veered to the right and he over-corrected to the left, rotating towards the median before going off the road and overturning.
Ramirez was ejected and died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
