Florida mom who accompanied daughter to court arrested on outstanding warrants

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A mother who accompanied her daughter to a DeSoto County courtroom on Wednesday was arrested by deputies who say she has outstanding warrants for drug possession.
Brianna Gross, 18, was arrested last week. Deputies pulled her over and say she was driving without a license in a vehicle with an expired tag and they found used narcotics paraphernalia and a concealed, loaded .380 caliber pistol in her vehicle.
Gross was charged with driving without a driver license, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed firearm and released on bond.
When she appeared in court Wednesday, her mother, 47-year-old Misty Killmon, accompanied her. But deputies say Killmon has outstanding warrants for two counts of sales of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a park and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
Killmon was taken into custody. She is currently being held without bond.
