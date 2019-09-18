First Alert Weather: Changes coming to Suncoast weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A progressive weather pattern today as we watch a sunny start finish up with clouds and scattered showers. A cold front will move past late today and tonight with some drier air and breezy winds behind it. It will take a day for the air to become lower in humidity and today will still feature heat indexes that approach 100 degrees. Most of the afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with showers arriving late in the afternoon and early in the evening during your trip home drive time.
Tomorrow will become breezy and the sunshine will return. Rain chances go away tomorrow and into the weekend. Dry air will move in and the lower humidity will feel noticeable by afternoon. While the temperatures will only be lowered by a few degrees, the breeze and dry air will keep us from the high heat indexes we have been seeing this week. Humidity will rise this weekend, especially Sunday but rain free skies should remain into next week.
