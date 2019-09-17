Sarasota County Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department is one stop closer to having a new fire station. Tuesday morning the department broke ground on the new fire station eight that will be located off of Apex Road in Sarasota County.
"This fire station is going to be unique. It's location number one, it's a good access to the interstate which puts the ability to have the special operations unit assigned to this location," said Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
The more than 12,000 square foot facility will be storm ready and able to withstand a Category four hurricane. Currently the department averages about 65,000 calls each year.
Regnier said the new station is what is needed to keep up with the growing population.
"We want to make sure that we have the fire stations in place and ready as people move here so they're safe when they move to the location. It's very difficult to built a fire station after the growth has already happened because then you're trying to catch up. We want to be ahead of that and look at things in a strategic way."
It is expected the station will be complete next year.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.