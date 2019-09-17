Riverview High School staff member terminated following altercation with student

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Video given to us by a parent shows the physical altercation between campus security monitor Kenneth Howard and a student Thursday morning at Riverview High School in Sarasota. An initial investigation into the incident has led to Howard’s termination.
“It was a very difficult decision, as we started to look details surrounding this particular incident, he was very well respected at Riverview High School,” said Jody Dumas, Acting Chief Operating Officer for the Sarasota County School District.
Howard had been employed with the school district for about a month and he was within his six-month probationary period for new hires. He had also been a volunteer football coach. Parents we talked with are shocked about what happened at the school and what they had seen on the video.
“He just reached a point that he couldn’t handle it anymore and he just snapped, I think,” said Sally Fox, a parent of a Riverview High School student.
The school district’s police department found there was misconduct and recommended that Foster be let go. No medical attention was needed from the altercation. The school district says they’ve made the right decision.
“We want all of our students to feel safe at school and we want to make sure that all of our employees are trained to make sure that we can respond to student behaviors whichever way that presents itself," said Dumas. "And unfortunately this individual didn’t respond as we would ask employees to respond.”
The Sarasota County School District Police Department is continuing with their investigation.
