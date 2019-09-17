Police working to learn how 60-year-old man ended up dead in North Port pond

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are still working to learn how a 60-year-old man ended up dead in a North Port pond.
Jose Guadalupe Gavarrete was found in a pond near Basilica and Benissimo Drive in the developing Gran Paradiso community on August 16. He had been in the pond for a few days.
Police say Gavarrete, who is considered homeless, was seen walking in the development on August 14 and may have been working in the area. He was wearing dark blue work pants with reflective striping and a light blue long sleeved shirt.
Though a preliminary investigation found no indication of homicide, police say they want to learn why Gavarrete was there and the circumstances surrounding his death.
If you have any information, call detectives at 941-429-7335.
