North Port Police cruiser hit on I-75 by driver who didn’t move over

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port are reminding everyone to follow the “move over” law after one of their officer’s vehicles was sideswiped on I-75.
Police say it happened over the weekend. An officer was parked off the right side of I-75 while responding to a call and was sideswiped.
The officer was still inside the vehicle when it was struck, but luckily was unhurt.
Police say Florida Highway Patrol determined the driver who struck the officer's vehicle was at fault.
It's a good reminder to "move over," which is the law in Florida. It requires drivers on a two-lane or higher roadway to move over a lane or slow to 20mph below the posted speed limit when approaching any emergency vehicle that has its lights activated.
