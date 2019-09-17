North Port City Clerk Resigns

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port City Clerk has resigned after being in the position for almost a year.
Kathryn Wong has worked for the city for about three years, and took the role as City Clerk in October of 2018 after serving as Interim City Clerk from August to October 2018, following the retirement of Patsy Adkins.
The city tells us that the resignation letter was short saying her last day would be October 4th, 2019 and that she was sorry for any inconvenience that she may have caused.
While Wong has not commented on why she is resigning, what happened at last week’s commission meeting might have played a role in it. You can watch it here.
Officials were voting on whether to approve a 30-day leave without pay for Wong. She had already been on FMLA for the last three months because of her pregnancy, and was asking for an extension for health reasons.
Commissioners ultimately voted to approve the additional leave until October 4th, but had a lengthy debate before that about Wong’s attendance performance and if the city needed to implement stricter PTO policies.
However, the next morning, on September 11th, Wong sent in her resignation letter. The Deputy City Clerk, who has been filling in for Wong the last few months, will now serve as Interim City Clerk.
