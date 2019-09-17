New group of citizens launch “Sarasota for Selby” initiative to support Gardens’ master plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of citizens are launching an initiative to show their support for the Selby Gardens’ master plan.
The group of about 13 residents banded together Tuesday to launch the grassroot initiative. It’s an effort to rally support for the renovations that are proposed at Selby Gardens.
They said they want to make sure the City Commission knows there are many residents who support the renovations.
Organizers also feel they need to dispel what they called rumors from the opposition.
The $92 million plans for Selby include a new five story parking garage, retail space and a rooftop restaurant.
Protesters fear this will increase the volume of traffic in the area, but members of the new “Sarasota for Selby” initiative say a professional traffic study has been done and it shows only a 0.8 increase in the area.
“They [also] say that the Sky Gardens where parking will occur will have a negative impact on their neighborhood," said Ken Shelin, former City Commissioner and supporter of Selby Gardens’ master plan. "I live directly across the street from Selby Gardens, on Mound and South Palm Avenue. I’ve lived there for nearly 20 years. My property values have gone up, I can tell you, substantially.”
The City’s Planning Board will have a public hearing to discuss the Selby Gardens’ master plan at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18.
Then, the City Commission will hold another public hearing on October 28.
