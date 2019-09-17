Naked inmate bum rushes guard at the Manatee County Jail

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 46-year-old woman who was already incarcerated has been issued an additional charge of resisting an officer with violence after allegedly bum rushing a female guard while she was naked and biting her several times.
The sheriff’s office says on Thursday, the deputy was working in an area overseeing Awanda Baker, who had been having constant behavioral issues. The deputy warned Baker several times to stop being disruptive, but the sheriff’s office says Baker refused to stop.
The deputy then sprayed Baker, but Baker put up a blanket. When the deputy pulled the blanket down to spray Baker again, Baker, who was completely naked, bum rushed the guard and began biting her as they both ended up on the ground.
More deputies rushed to the scene to restrain Baker.
In a sworn statement, the deputy said that Baker bit her several times on the arms while on the ground and a nurse who saw the entire incident also provided a sworn statement where she said she saw Baker bite the guard on her left arm.
Surveillance video at the jail reportedly shows Baker throwing several punches with both hands and striking the guard on the back of the head and upper back/neck area. When they ended up on the ground the camera could not capture the biting due to the angle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy was transported to Blake Medical Center and deputies who went to the hospital with her say she had three bite marks on her arms, including one inside her upper left arm that was really red and about the size of a quarter, a second on top of her left forearm, red and about the size of a golf ball, and a third on the outside of her right wrist, which was very red and about the size of a quarter.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.