Money Saving Monday: Helpful tips to pay off student loans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The average American has about $31,000 of student loans to pay off after they graduate college.
But before a student takes out a student loan they should know how much they are borrowing and to see if it’s realistic for them to pay off.
One expert said if a person’s loans are less than their first year’s salary, they most likely will be able to pay it off in 10 years. But, if it’s more than their first year’s salary, it could take about 20 years to pay it off.
The Director of Financial Aid at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, Andrea Lachapelle, said students should use repayment calculators, like the one offered by The Department of Education, to help estimate future costs.
"Use the repayment calculators, but also go online and do some research. What are your potential earnings, how much is an education if it's a two year or a four year. How much is it going to cost you and reasonably what do you need to borrow in order to get through that program. So you have a better idea when you're hitting repayments 6 months after graduation what your anticipated monthly payments are going to be," Lachapelle said.
A tip for paying off a student loan if a person has a steady income and good credit is to refinance the student loan. That involves taking out a new loan and using it to pay off the old loan. People do this to get a new term length or lower interest.
If a person is in the market for a new job, they should look for a company that has a student loan repayment assistance program. With that, the company gives the employee a certain amount of money each month to help pay off their student loans.
If someone is having trouble making their monthly payments, they should reach out to their loan lender for assistance.
"Are there programs where you can get into something called a forbearance. Where it could either be postponement or a deferment of their payments or certain period of time that they can actually pay less per month," Lachapelle said.
Breaking the monthly payments into two payments, so paying half on the 15th of the month and the other half on the 30th of the month is a little trick to make payments easier to manage since people usually get paid every two weeks. Setting up auto-pay for loan payments can also help people avoid interest.
