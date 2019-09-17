Money Saving Monday: Helpful tips to pay off student loans

"Use the repayment calculators, but also go online and do some research. What are your potential earnings, how much is an education if it's a two year or a four year. How much is it going to cost you and reasonably what do you need to borrow in order to get through that program. So you have a better idea when you're hitting repayments 6 months after graduation what your anticipated monthly payments are going to be," Lachapelle said.